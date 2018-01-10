Pamela Lindemoen joins St. Luke’s as VP of Acute Care Division

Pamela Lindemoen joined St. Luke’s Health System on Jan. 3 as vice president of the Acute Care Division. She succeeds Kathy Moore, who is retiring after seven years of executive leadership with St. Luke’s.

Lindemoen was previously at Dignity Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in San Francisco, where she served as president and chief executive officer. Previously, Lindemoen worked as region vice president of hospital operations for Kaiser Permanente’s northern California region. She lead hospital operations across 22 medical centers employing 25,000 staff members, and serving approximately 3.5 million health plan members. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, Lindemoen held senior healthcare executive positions in Minnesota focused on quality and patient safety, population health and operational and financial turnaround with non-profit, academic and large private health systems.

Lindemoen holds a master’s degree in management from College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn., and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn. She is a member of the California Hospital Association, America Hospital Association and American College of Healthcare Executives.