Elizabeth Criner, Marcene Taylor join board for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho

Elizabeth Criner and Marcene Taylor have joined the statewide board for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho and will serve three-year terms.

Criner is a government affairs consultant and the managing partner at Veritas Advisors and brings to the board years of experience with health policy and government affairs.

Taylor is a construction cost estimator and owns her own company, Marcene Taylor Inc. In addition to her volunteer work with the Ronald McDonald House, she serves as the national president of the American Society of Professional Estimators and is on the board of the Help Up Foundation, a local veteran’s group.