Twin Falls airport adds flight to Salt Lake City

By: Teya Vitu January 11, 2018 0

Magic Valley Regional Airport will add a fourth weekday and third Saturday flight March 1 between Twin Falls and Salt Lake City, the airport announced. The new 3:05 p.m. departure Monday to Saturday on Delta Connection arrives in Salt Lake City at 4:05 p.m., airport manager Bill Carberry said. “The thing with the 3:05 is it gets ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

