Unemployment insurance tax bill is first of the 2018 legislative session

The first bill introduced of the 2018 Idaho Legislature seeks to lower the cost employers pay in unemployment insurance taxes.

If it passes, the proposal introduced Jan. 11 is expected to save employers a total of $115 million over the next three years by reducing a key component in how Idaho calculates the unemployment insurance tax rate. It would also reduce the cost of unemployment insurance taxes by 30 percent.

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and officials with the Idaho Department of Labor say the change is needed because the trust fund Idaho uses to pay unemployment benefits has more money than it needs to survive an economic crisis. The fund is on track to have roughly $1 billion by 2020.

In Idaho, employers pay a state unemployment tax that goes into a trust fund in charge of distributing unemployment benefits to workers. The unemployment insurance tax rate itself is determined by a complicated formula that includes factoring in a measure called the “average high-cost multiple,” or determining how long a trust fund can last in an economic recession.

Idaho lawmakers were supposed to make the reduction last year. However, the bill was hijacked by legislative leaders who wanted to use the proposal as leverage for other tax cuts and in the end, the bill never made it to Otter’s desk for his signature.