Lewiston airport builds new structure for emergency vehicles

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport has started construction on an airport operations building that will enable the airport to house all of its rescue, firefighting and winter equipment in one building.

The $6 million, 13,000-square-foot building will have room for aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicles that would not fit in existing Lewiston airport structures, airport manager Stephanie Morgan said in a news release.

The general contractor is Ginno Construction of Coeur d’Alene.

The airport received $4.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to largely fund the project.

The building will house two large ARFF vehicles, one or two diesel-powered snow brooms and two or three plows. Some administrative and airfield maintenance functions will also relocate to the new location on the airport’s south side.

Construction is expected to take a bit over one year and will coincide with delivery of the new, larger ARFF vehicle, Morgan said.

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport boarded an all-time record 72,848 passengers in 2017, a 5 percent increase over 2016. The airport is served by Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines with five flights a day to Boise, Seattle and Salt Lake City.