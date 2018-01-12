Stephen Thomas elected, Brad Miller re-elected to Hawley Troxell Board of Partners

Stephen Thomas has been elected to a four-year term on Hawley Troxell’s Board of Partners. He has an established practice in litigation and legislative advocacy. He handles commercial litigation, products liability, resources disputes, and insurance defense.

Thomas received his juris doctorate degree from Columbia University Law School, his master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, and his bachelor’s degree from Yale College.

Brad Miller has been re-elected to a four-year term on the firm’s Board of Partners. Miller is chair of the firm’s litigation department and is a member of the employment group.

Miller received his juris doctorate degree from University of Idaho College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from University of Idaho.