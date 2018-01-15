Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Brandon Stoker hired, Shawna Samuelson promoted at Oliver Russell

Brandon Stoker hired, Shawna Samuelson promoted at Oliver Russell

By: IBR Staff January 15, 2018 0

Brandon Stoker

Brandon Stoker

Brandon Stoker has joined the Boise creative agency Oliver Russell as a graphic designer. He brings experience in app design, paper goods, branding, illustration, video editing, print design and sculpture. Most recently, Stoker worked at Apple for nine years.

Shawna Smaller

Shawna Smaller

Shawna Samuelson has been promoted to account services director at Oliver Russell. Previously, Samuelson worked as a senior producer at Oliver Russell. In the new role, she will apply her 10 years of client experience to handling all aspects of contract execution, managing the agency’s account services team, and playing a greater role in business development. Samuelson is a graduate of Brigham Young University Idaho.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo