Idaho Urologic Institute builds new Nampa clinic (access required)

Idaho Urologic Institute builds new Nampa clinic (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 15, 2018 0

Idaho Urologic Institute broke ground Jan. 9 on a new Nampa clinic near the relocated Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa I-84/Garrity. The new, 3,600-square-foot urologic institute will be on Hunt Avenue, across the freeway from Saint Alphonsus and near the Ford Idaho Center. The group's previous Nampa location was a 2,000-square-foot building, now closed, across the ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

