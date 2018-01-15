Kent Mulkey named executive director, Matthew Hoskin named vice president of Touchmark

Kent Mulkey has been named the new executive director of Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village. He takes over the position from Matthew Hoskin, who has been promoted to vice president, regional director of operations for Touchmark.

Mulkey has 20 years of experience serving as regional and executive directors for several retirement communities in Colorado and California. Most recently, he led Covenant Village of Colorado, a 239-home continuing care retirement community. Prior to that, he was regional director of sales and customer experience with Keystone Senior Management Services, overseeing six communities and two in development. Additionally, he served as executive director for one of the communities.

Mulkey holds a bachelor’s degree in education from California State University and a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Denver Seminary. He is a certified assisted living administrator and was active in the board of directors for the Colorado Assisted Living Association.

In his new role, Hoskin will oversee five of Touchmark’s 13 communities in the U.S. and Alberta, Canada. Based in Touchmark’s company headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, he will continue to oversee the operations of Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village and will be responsible for Touchmark communities in Portland, Oregon; Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. During his 10 years in Meridian, the community added five lodges, assisted living and memory care services and a full Health & Fitness Club open to people 50 years and older.