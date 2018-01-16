Quantcast
Data center tax exemption bill is on its way (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 16, 2018 0

In an attempt to attract more data centers to Idaho, the Department of Commerce is taking another stab at passing a bill that exempts such facilities from sales and use tax on information technology equipment. This year's bill is the same as a bill that stalled in the Idaho Senate. “There are no changes from last year’s ...

