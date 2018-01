Elke Adams has been named assistant secretary treasurer of the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District. In her new duties, Adams will also serve as the assistant secretary of the board. She replaces Suzy Hewlett, who retired in December.

Adams has 20 years of service with the district. She started out in the district’s collection department and then for the past 19 years has worked in the accounting department, largely as a senior accountant.