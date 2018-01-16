Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu January 16, 2018 0

Farm values increased 4 percent in Idaho in 2017, a substantially higher rate of increase than in surrounding mountain states but lower than in the coastal states, according to a land values summary issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The average value of farm real estate, including structures, was $2,600 per acre, higher than in ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

