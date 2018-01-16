Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Photos: Unique office building takes shape in North Portland (access required)

Photos: Unique office building takes shape in North Portland (access required)

By: Sam Tenney January 16, 2018 0

A mixed-use office building taking shape in North Portland features a unique shape reminiscent of the iconic Flatiron Building in New York City. Flatiron PDX will consist of a ground-floor retail space and open office space on the upper floors. Works Progress Architecture is the designer of the six-story structure, which Abbott Construction is building ...

About Sam Tenney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo