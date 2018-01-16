Raphael Barta named president of Idaho Realtors

Raphael Barta, an associate real estate broker for Century 21 Riverstone in Sandpoint, has been named the 2018 president of Idaho Realtors.

From 1978 through 2000, Barta served in a senior executive capacity with Canadian firms Intrawest and Trilogy Development Corp. where he was responsible for the development of many retail, residential and resort properties. Barta served three terms as president of the Selkirk Association of Realtors, and two terms as the north district vice-president for Idaho Realtors. He focuses his real estate practice on rural properties, land tracts, commercial and investment properties and development consulting.

Barta holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in business administration and finance.