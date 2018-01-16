Steven Cook promoted to senior loan officer at Region IV Development Association

Steven Cook has been promoted to senior loan officer at Region IV Development Association (RIVDA), responsible for the management of RIVDA’s commercial lending program. Cook has served as a loan officer since 2016.

Prior to joining Region IV Development, Cook was a senior credit analyst at Banner Bank and a staff accountant at Holmstead Howe, PLLC. Cook graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2010 with a degree in accounting.

RIVDA senior loan officer and chief lending officer Brent Jussel is stepping down from full-time employment after 10 years and will serve as a part-time consultant with the Idaho Small Business Development Center.