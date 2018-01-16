Quantcast
Steven Cook promoted to senior loan officer at Region IV Development Association

January 16, 2018

steven-cook-copySteven Cook has been promoted to senior loan officer at Region IV Development Association (RIVDA), responsible for the management of RIVDA’s commercial lending program. Cook has served as a loan officer since 2016.

Prior to joining Region IV Development, Cook was a senior credit analyst at Banner Bank and a staff accountant at Holmstead Howe, PLLC. Cook graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2010 with a degree in accounting.

RIVDA senior loan officer and chief lending officer Brent Jussel is stepping down from full-time employment after 10 years and will serve as a part-time consultant with the Idaho Small Business Development Center.

 

