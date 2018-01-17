Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Expect to find McIntyre Farms eggs at Treasure Valley markets soon (access required)

Expect to find McIntyre Farms eggs at Treasure Valley markets soon (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 17, 2018 0

Two thousand egg-laying chickens arrived in early December at the McIntyre Farms between Lake Lowell and the Snake River. The farm's free-range eggs should be ready by mid-February for Treasure Valley stores and restaurants. The McIntyre family had been producing about 10 dozen eggs a day from nearly 300 chickens since September 2016. Only limited distribution was ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo