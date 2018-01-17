Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Marie Callender’s will close its only Idaho restaurant (access required)

Marie Callender’s will close its only Idaho restaurant (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 17, 2018 0

The only Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery in Idaho will close Jan. 26 after more than 30 years on Fairview Avenue between Milwaukee Street and Maple Grove Road. Marie Callender’s had owned the 10,132-square-foot restaurant on 1.726 acre until the property was sold in 2015 to the Bews Apple Pie LLC, an entity of the Edward ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo