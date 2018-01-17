Sara Baker elected president, Rebecca Arnold elected vice president of ACHD

Sara Baker was elected the 2018 president of the Ada County Highway District, or ACHD, by the ACHD Commission on Jan. 3. Baker and her husband have owned and operated a business in the Treasure Valley for 22 years. From 1985 to 2001, Baker served on the Boise City Council. She was a member and chairman of the Capitol City Development Corporation from 1985 to 1993 and has also served on the Ada County Air Quality Board and Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, or COMPASS. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s degree in urban planning from Virginia Tech.

Rebecca Arnold has been elected 2018 vice president of the ACHD. Arnold is an attorney and accountant, having worked for Albertsons and other area businesses. Besides holding elected office, Arnold has been active in the community, working on behalf of the Susan G. Komen For the Cure foundation and for a variety of other charities.