Wayne Denningham retires from Albertsons, Susan Morris named COO

Wayne Denningham will be retiring from his position as president and chief operating officer at Albertsons Companies at the end of the company’s fiscal year, after working with the company for 40 years. Susan Morris has been named the new chief operations officer and executive vice president.

Morris began her career in Albertsons Denver Division while in high school and worked her way up through 30 years. Her career has spanned roles from store director to corporate grocery sales director, vice president of bakery and operations and, upon the sale of Albertson’s Inc.’s assets to SUPERVALU, vice president of customer satisfaction. In 2013, Morris was named Intermountain Division president after a three-year stint in the company’s southwest division, and subsequently was asked to lead the Denver division in 2015. Morris was named executive vice president, east operations in April 2016 and was moved to lead western region operations in March 2017.