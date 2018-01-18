Andy Beitia and Conrad Ball promoted at Washington Trust Bank

Andy Beitia and Conrad Ball have been promoted at Washington Trust Bank.

Beitia, previously a senior vice president, was appointed president of the southern Idaho region. Beitia has 26 years of banking experience in agriculture, commercial and industrial lending, SBA loans, and builder/developer financing. As president of the southern Idaho region, Andy will be the senior executive for the bank in the state of Idaho. Beitia succeeds Dave Terrell, who will continue as a key member of the southern Idaho team in a marketing, business development and mentoring role for the next two years.

Ball, a vice president, takes over Beitia’s previous role as team leader of Meridian commercial banking. Ball has 12 years of banking experience, including expertise in the construction, manufacturing and professional services industries.