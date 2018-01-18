Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Instruction on critical thinking gains a foothold in academia (access required)

Instruction on critical thinking gains a foothold in academia (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 18, 2018 0

While “fake news” typically comes up in the context of politics, it’s an issue for business as well. Greek yogurt giant Chobani sued right-wing radio host Alex Jones earlier this year, saying that Jones and his InfoWars website posted fabricated stories linking Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya and the company to a sexual assault case ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo