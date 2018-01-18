Kate Morris promoted to president and general manager of KTVB Boise and KTFT Twin Falls

Kate Morris has been promoted to president and general manager of KTVB in Boise and KTFT in Twin Falls. Morris will replace Doug Armstrong, who plans to retire March 9 after 20 years at Idaho’s Newschannel 7.

Morris is an award-winning broadcast veteran with 20 years of newsroom experience. For the past seven years she has served as KTVB’s executive news director. In this role, Morris grew audiences, expanded the local news product across platforms and helped increase station profit margins.

Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Arizona State University. She also graduated from the 2016-2017 TEGNA Executive Leadership program.