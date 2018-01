Mason Frederickson has been promoted to the position of commercial loan officer at the Ketchum branch of D. L. Evans Bank. Frederickson joined D. L. Evans Bank in 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Idaho. Frederickson is also an active member of multiple civic organizations, including the Finance Committee at The Sawtooth Botanical Garden.

