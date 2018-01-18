New emergency department opens at St. Luke’s in Mountain Home

St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center in Mountain Home opened a new emergency department Jan. 16 that is more than four times larger than the existing department.

The new 7,610-square-foot emergency department (9,725 square feet including the lobby) had been under construction since July 2016. The emergency department has 10 exam rooms.

The former 1,800-square-foot emergency department was a single room with four beds separated by a curtain, said Anita Kissee, a St. Luke’s spokeswoman. She said it had moved around the hospital since the structure was built in 1955.

Before July, the hospital used local doctors who were not certified in emergency medicine to take shifts in the emergency department. In July, St. Luke’s Elmore started using Emergency Medicine of Idaho to staff the emergency department.

Houston-Bugatsch Architects of Nampa was the architect and St. Luke’s builds its own facilities.

The new emergency department is designed to handle 14,000 patients a year. The old department was designed to handle 5,000 patients a year. St Luke’s Elmore now handles about 12,000 emergency patients a year, Kissee said.