Idaho state revenue panel predicts 5 percent revenue growth

Idaho lawmakers on an economic outlook committee are predicting that the state will see roughly $3.8 billion in tax revenue in the 2019 fiscal year — a more than 5 percent increase from the previous year, mirroring Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s revenue projections for the sixth year in a row.

The Joint Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee voted Jan. 18 to recommend that state budget writers approve Otter’s forecast. The forecast predicts the state will see about $3.6 billion in tax revenue for fiscal year 2018 — the current fiscal year — which ends on June 30.

The vote passed 15-1 with only Boise Democrat Rep. Grant Burgoyne voting against the forecast. Two other lawmakers on the panel were absent for the vote.

Lawmakers determine forecast early during the legislative session so that they can begin hashing out if they will also approve Otter’s budget priorities.