Sales of small businesses rose sharply in 2017

A generous lending environment, strong business valuations and demographics combined last year to make 2017 a very strong one for small business sales.

The number of sales transactions rose more than 26 percent nationally from the previous year, according to BizBuySell.com, an online marketplace for small businesses that tracks the number of transactions reported by business brokers. The company counted 9,919 sales, up from 7,842 in 2016.

The median sales price for companies was up 14 percent at $227,880.

“A lot of business owners who kind of survived the recession and made it through the worst have had several years to kind of bounce back,” said Trevin Rasmussen, who owns the Bristol Group, a business brokerage firm in Boise. “Now that valuations are up, they’re probably at a different stage of their life and are thinking about selling.”

Nationally, sales in the fourth quarter rose 23 percent from a year earlier. Nearly 30 percent of the businesses sold the last three months of the year were restaurants, bars or other eating and drinking places. Three percent were

manufacturers, and 18 percent were retailers. Forty percent were service providers, in a wide range of industries from hair salons to landscapers to dry cleaners.

Eighty percent of the brokers surveyed expect the sales momentum to continue this year.

Bill Laska, a business broker who started his Laska Company in Boise 20 years ago, estimated that his sales rose 40 percent last year.

“It was a better year, no question,” said Laska. “Obviously the economy helps. And when the stock market is high, small business sales are also good.”

Rasmussen said health-related small businesses such as medical billing companies, assisted living facilities, and hospices were a hot commodity last year at his firm. Seed companies, packing companies, and other agricultural businesses were also big. So were trade businesses such as plumbing or heating and ventilation companies and machine shops. In 2016, he said, Bristol sold three or four machine shops.

Bristol Group, which mainly does business in Idaho, assists in 10 to 15 business transactions a year, with companies that typically have a purchase price of $750,000 to $1.5 million.

Many of the buyers are individuals, and many are financial institutions, Rasmussen said.

“There is a ton of capital out there just waiting to be placed,” he said. “These private equity groups, what they do is make their money by investing in small businesses, growing them and then selling them off, or putting together a portfolio of companies and selling it off as a bigger portfolio of companies.”

And many of the buyers are from out of state, he added. Bristol recently handled the sale of an Idaho agricultural company to a Coors Brewing executive in Golden, Colorado.

“It does seem like the buyers who are this stage of mobility where they are trying to transition from their career and where they live, and they kind of do it all at once,” he said. “They are typically people who are mid-40s to mid-50’s, they’re kind of in the twilight in their career, they’ve done corporate American and they want to own their own businesses. That’s the typical profile of the buyer.”

Laska said he expects to see the trend continue.

“The baby boomers who own all the businesses are retiring; that’s the biggest reason,” he said.