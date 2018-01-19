Shawn Barber, Amanda Copeland, Erin Tarter join Eide Bailly

Shawn Barber, Amanda Copeland, and Erin Tarter have joined Eide Bailly’s Boise office.

Barber, an audit senior associate, has three years of experience working with tax as well as audit and assurance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University Idaho, and a master’s degree in accountancy from the University of Oklahoma Norman. Barber holds the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation.

Copeland has also joined Eide Bailly as a senior audit associate. She has five years of experience in the audit and assurance field with a focus on the government industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Central Washington University. In addition to holding a CPA license, Copeland is also a licensed Certified Fraud Examiner.

Tarter has joined Eide Bailly as a tax manager. She has 15 years of experience in tax accounting and holds the CPA designation. Tarter holds an associate’s degree in accounting from Ricks College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Idaho State University. She is a member of the Idaho State Society of CPAs as well as the American Institute of CPAs.