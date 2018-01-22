Camp Rainbow Gold searches for permanent site

Camp Rainbow Gold is restarting its search for a permanent home after the Blaine County Commission ended its plans for a site there, and might look outside its original target of the Wood River Valley.

Blaine County Commission on Jan. 2 denied the camp’s appeal for reconsideration of a conditional use permit to create a permanent retreat on 260 acres. The camp’s board has voted not to file for reconsideration of the permit and instead plans to restart its search.

The 30-year-old camp, which serves Idaho children with cancer and their families, has been operating at the 12-acre Cathedral Pines camp in Ketchum for several years. It began its search for a permanent location a few years ago.

Camp leaders identified a site in Blaine County that included a parcel worth $1.8 million that was going to be donated by a longtime supporter, said board President Amanda Watson. But opponents of the Blaine County location felt that the camp was too large to be compatible with the neighborhood and with the zoning of the property.

The camp board will revisit some of its criteria for a new location when it meets Feb. 7, said Watson.

“I don’t anticipate a lot of changes will be made” to the original list of attributes, which included room for activities like hiking and mountain biking; seclusion; and space for buildings, she said.

“Initially we were only looking in the Wood River Valley, so we certainly won’t stop looking in the Wood River Valley because that has been home to us for 25 years, but we may expand our search, given the decision the county recently made,” Watson said.