Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Coeur d’Alene becomes third Idaho city to build public parking garage (access required)

Coeur d’Alene becomes third Idaho city to build public parking garage (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 22, 2018 0

Coeur d’Alene started construction in December on the city’s first parking garage, a 360-space downtown structure along Coeur d’Alene Avenue between Third and Fourth streets. Coeur d’Alene will be only the third city in Idaho with a public garage along with Boise and Nampa. Idaho Business Review calls to the 13 largest cities in Idaho confirmed ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo