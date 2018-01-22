David Groeschl to lead Idaho Department of Lands

David Groeschl was appointed director of the Idaho Department of Lands on Jan. 16 by the State Board of Land Commissioners. The appointment follows the departure of former director Tom Schultz, who left the department to become vice president of government affairs and community outreach for Idaho Forest Group.

Groeschl has been an Idaho state forester since 2011 and deputy director at Department of Lands since 2016. Previously, he led the Forest Management Bureau at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Groeschl holds a bachelor’s degree in forest management from the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point and a master’s degree in forestry from Virginia Tech.