Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / It’s moving week for Boise Chamber (access required)

It’s moving week for Boise Chamber (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 22, 2018 0

The Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce is moving during the week of Jan 22 from its CW Moore Plaza office to a street-level office at the new Pioneer Crossing building at Front and 11th Street in downtown Boise. The new office is expected to open Jan. 29, said Bill Connors, the chamber’s president and CEO. The chamber ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo