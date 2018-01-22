Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Pocatello airports snags additional flight to Salt Lake City (access required)

Pocatello airports snags additional flight to Salt Lake City (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 22, 2018 0

Pocatello Regional Airport will add a 3:20 p.m. departure to Salt Lake City on Delta Connect, starting March 1. The flight will be the fourth daily flight Sunday to Friday at the Pocatello airport and third flight on Saturdays, all on Delta Connection to Salt Lake City. The new flight will arrive in Salt Lake at ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo