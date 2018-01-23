Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / A paradigm shift on sexual misconduct (access required)

A paradigm shift on sexual misconduct (access required)

By: Frank A. Cania January 23, 2018 0

Human behavior is fascinating at the beginning of each new year. Examples abound at every local gym and fitness facility. For the “regulars,” January is a nightmare of crowded parking lots, long waits to use equipment and blindingly colorful new workout clothes. By mid-February most resolutions are long-forgotten, and all is back to normal. To ...

About Frank A. Cania

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo