Boise, Island Park are top dogs in Idaho Airbnb

Airbnb saw a 106 percent increase in guest arrivals in 2017 to more than 4,000 Idaho homes that rent quarters to visitors through the Airbnb online platform, the company announced.

Airbnb also saw a 139 percent increase in Idaho host homes in 2017, Airbnb spokeswoman Jasmine Mora said.

Airbnb hosts in Idaho earned nearly $22 million from 196,000 guests during the year, with Boise having the most arrivals and income at $4.4 million and 41,000 guests. Island Park, near the Yellowstone National park in eastern Idaho, was in second place at $2.4 million and 16,000 guests, according to an Airbnb release.

“When people come to Island Park, it’s generally for large family reunions,” said Collette Wilkes, secretary/treasurer of the Island Park Area Chamber of Commerce. “The only option is to rent one, two, three or multiple cabins. There are probably 250 vacation rental cabins in Island Park and the majority are Airbnb.”

Island Park is about 28 miles from West Yellowstone. Mayor Tom Jewell points out Island Park has premiere trout fishing, big game hunting, and people from the Midwest flock to town for what American Snowmobiler magazine describes as “a paradise for snowmobiling.”

Coeur d’Alene, Driggs, McCall and Victor had the next highest guest arrivals, while Coeur d’Alene and Ketchum had the third and fourth highest host income.

The Aug. 21 total solar eclipse produced the most guest nights ever for Airbnb in Idaho with more than 8,300 arrivals, a 450 percent increase over the night before. Driggs, Victor, Rexburg, Idaho Falls and Ketchum – all Top 10 Airbnb cities in 2017 – all were in the totality zone.

Airbnb in December 2016 started to collect and remit taxes to the state of Idaho.

Airbnb guest arrivals and host income by city Boise 41,000 $4.4 million Island Park 16,000 $2.4 million Coeur d’Alene 14,100 $1.9 million Driggs 10,100 $1.1 million McCall 10,000 $1.1 million Victor 9,500 $1.3 million Rexburg 9,100 $610,000 Idaho Falls 9,000 $649,000 Ketchum 6,800 $1.4 million Sandpoint 6,000 $757,000 Source: Airbnb