Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Boise, Island Park are top dogs in Idaho Airbnb

Boise, Island Park are top dogs in Idaho Airbnb

By: Teya Vitu January 23, 2018 0

This Ketchum treehouse rents for $75/night on the Airbnb site. Photo courtesy Airbnb

This Ketchum treehouse rents for $75/night on the Airbnb site. Photo courtesy Airbnb

Airbnb saw a 106 percent increase in guest arrivals in 2017 to more than 4,000 Idaho homes that rent quarters to visitors through the Airbnb online platform, the company announced.

Airbnb also saw a 139 percent increase in Idaho host homes in 2017, Airbnb spokeswoman Jasmine Mora said.

Airbnb hosts in Idaho earned nearly $22 million from 196,000 guests during the year, with Boise having the most arrivals and income at $4.4 million and 41,000 guests. Island Park, near the Yellowstone National park in eastern Idaho, was in second place at $2.4 million and 16,000 guests, according to an Airbnb release.

“When people come to Island Park, it’s generally for large family reunions,” said Collette Wilkes, secretary/treasurer of the Island Park Area Chamber of Commerce. “The only option is to rent one, two, three or multiple cabins. There are probably 250 vacation rental cabins in Island Park and the majority are Airbnb.”

Island Park is about 28 miles from West Yellowstone. Mayor Tom Jewell points out Island Park has premiere trout fishing, big game hunting, and people from the Midwest flock to town for what American Snowmobiler magazine describes as  “a paradise for snowmobiling.”

Coeur d’Alene, Driggs, McCall and Victor had the next highest guest arrivals, while Coeur d’Alene and Ketchum had the third and fourth highest host income.

The Aug. 21 total solar eclipse produced the most guest nights ever for Airbnb in Idaho with more than 8,300 arrivals, a 450 percent increase over the night before. Driggs, Victor, Rexburg, Idaho Falls and Ketchum – all Top 10 Airbnb cities in 2017 – all were in the totality zone.

Airbnb in December 2016 started to collect and remit taxes to the state of Idaho.

Airbnb guest arrivals and host income by city

Boise 41,000 $4.4 million

Island Park 16,000 $2.4 million

Coeur d’Alene 14,100 $1.9 million

Driggs 10,100 $1.1 million

McCall 10,000 $1.1 million

Victor 9,500 $1.3 million

Rexburg 9,100 $610,000

Idaho Falls 9,000 $649,000

Ketchum 6,800 $1.4 million

Sandpoint 6,000 $757,000

Source: Airbnb

 

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo