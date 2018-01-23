Quantcast
Chuck Graves elected 2018 Idaho AGC president

Chuck Graves elected 2018 Idaho AGC president

By: IBR Staff January 23, 2018 0

chuck-graves-copyChuck Graves of McAlvain Companies has been chosen as Idaho AGC president for 2018, replacing Delwyn Mickelsen. Graves is the third representative from McAlvain to take a seat as Idaho AGC president.

Graves joined McAlvain in 2004 and serves as president overseeing operations and business development for its construction services and concrete divisions. He has 32 years in the industry with an extensive background in operations and project delivery with projects worth  up to $1.3 billion. Graves is a licensed construction manager in Idaho and serves as a member of the Boise State University Construction Management advisory and the Idaho Public Works Contractors Licensing Boards. He recently joined the local chapter of the Urban Land Institute. Graves is a graduate of the University of Idaho.

