Jeff Rona appointed director of the western region at Danforth Advisors

By: IBR Staff January 23, 2018 0

jeff-rona-copyJeff Rona has been appointed director of the western region at Danforth Advisors. Rona will oversee service to clients in the Rocky Mountain states, Texas and the West Coast.

Rona is a veteran of the life science sector as a former investment banker and strategic financial executive, with experience leading operations and transactions for private and public companies. He has held senior leadership positions for GlobeImmune, AlgoRx Pharmaceuticals and Antigenics (now Agenus), and later formed a life sciences financial advisory practice. He began his career at Coopers & Lybrand and UBS Investment Bank and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Case Western Reserve University.

 

 

