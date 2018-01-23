Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu January 23, 2018 0

A new veterinary clinic will occupy a 7,711-square-foot Fairview Avenue building near Orchard Road that was previously occupied by Mountain States Medical Group. Hometown Animal Clinic will keep most of the existing medical office layout in place, though one 30-foot wall will be demolished. Zoe and Ryan Baxter closed on the $475,000 foreclosure purchase Dec. 22 and ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

