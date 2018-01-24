Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho to insurers: Give us plans that don’t follow Obamacare (access required)

Idaho to insurers: Give us plans that don’t follow Obamacare (access required)

By: The Associated Press January 24, 2018 0

Concerned about soaring health care costs, Idaho on Jan. 24 revealed a plan that will allow insurance companies to sell cheap policies that ditch key provisions of the Affordable Care Act. It's believed to be the first state to take formal steps without prior federal approval for creating policies that do not comply with the Obama-era ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo