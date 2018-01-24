POWER Engineers acquires Austin’s Zephyr

POWER Engineers Inc. has acquired Zephyr Environmental Corp. of Texas.

Zephyr is a 75-person firm with Texas offices in Austin, San Antonio and Houston, as well as offices in York, Pennsylvania and Baltimore, Maryland. POWER, based in Hailey, has a staff of 2,400.

The Zephyr team will remain in its offices and operate as usual, said Janet Metzger, POWER’s corporate communications manager. “Our goal is as little disruption to our new team members as possible and no disruption to our clients,” she said. “We have a very similar culture; there will be no change in the quality of work, and both companies focus on the mutual success of our clients.”

POWER is waiting to change the name of the Zephyr organization until May.

“Zephyr is very well known for its expertise in air quality in our industry,” Metzger said. “Setting a target of May allows us to be thoughtful about our communication with Zephyr’s current clients and allowing them to learn about POWER.”

The privately held companies wouldn’t say how much the acquisition cost.

According to The Global Consulting M&A Report by Equiteq Ltd. from Q4 2017, the most recent one available, overall global deal activity in the consulting sector fell by 4 percent from the previous year and declined 1 percent from the previous quarter. M&A activity in North America rose strongly, but in general there was a sharp decline in deal flow in the engineering sector, the company reported.