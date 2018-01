Steven Foster promoted to vice president of small and medium business sales at Truckstop.com

Steven Foster has been promoted to vice president of small and medium business sales at Truckstop.com. Foster joined Truckstop.com in 2016 as director of small business sales.

Prior to working at Truckstop.com, Foster served in leadership roles at Insidesales.com, leading engagement with companies like Microsoft, ADP, Sprint, and General Electric. Prior to working at Insidesales.com, Steven led the customer success department with NetDeposit, a Zions Bancorp company.