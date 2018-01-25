Quantcast
Home court for Idaho Vandals basketball will be the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 25, 2018 0

The University of Idaho has given naming rights for its future basketball arena in Moscow to the Idaho Central Credit Union following a $10 million cash gift from the Chubbuck-based credit union, both entities announced Jan. 4. Idaho Central Credit Union has only four of its 33 branches in northern Idaho, but committed the largest cash ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

