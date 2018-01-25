Idaho bill would allow use of marijuana derivative

A recently introduced bill would allow residents to use oil extracted from cannabis plants in staunchly anti-marijuana Idaho as long as the product is prescribed by a licensed practitioner.

Under the proposed legislation, Idahoans seeking to use the oil for medical purposes for themselves or their minor children would have to apply to the Idaho Board of Pharmacy for a cannabidiol registration card.

Cannabidiol, otherwise known as CBD oil, comes from cannabis but contain little or no THC.

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter vetoed legislation in 2015 that would have allowed children with severe forms of epilepsy to use CBD oil.

Eighteen states now allow use of “low THC, high cannabidiol (CBD)” products for medical reasons in limited situations or as a legal defense.

The House Health and Welfare Committee introduced the bill Jan 25. It must now pass a full hearing.