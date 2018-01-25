Jaime Ekman, Kate Holgate, Crissie McDowell join leadership at Stoltz Marketing Group, Inc.

After 20 years under the leadership of founder Ken Stoltz, his daughter Jaime Ekman takes over Stoltz Marketing Group, Inc. as president and chief operating officer. Ekman has named Kate Holgate as creative director and Crissie McDowell as associate creative director.

Ekman began her marketing communications career as the production and media manager at Stoltz Marketing. She went on to receive a master’s degree in business administration from Willamette University and continued her career in sales and marketing, including the last 8 years for Castor & Pollux, an organic pet food company now

owned by Nestle Purina.

Holgate has been working on marketing campaigns for the past 16 years. With a background in creative concept development, art direction, and digital UI/UX design, her work has been recognized in Communication Arts, the American Advertising Federation, Oh So Beautiful Paper and For Print Only.

McDowell graduated from University of Idaho with a bachelor of fine arts degree and has 15 years of brand development and packaging experience for clients such as 1440 Multiversity, Zacca Hummus, Simplot Food Group and Lucky Bums Outdoor Gear. She was also co-founder of Think Pink, a nonprofit that raised more than $70,000 for breast cancer research.