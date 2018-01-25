Quantcast
Joe Meuleman elected secretary/treasurer of Idaho AGC Executive Committee

By: IBR Staff January 25, 2018 0

joe-meuleman-copyJoe Meuleman has been elected to serve a one-year term as secretary/treasurer of the Idaho Associated General Contractors Executive Committee. Meuleman is an attorney at Meuleman Law Group, representing clients in a variety of construction related transactions and disputes. He also serves on the steering committee for the national AGC of America Contract Documents and Project Delivery Forums, and the executive committee of the Boise State University Department of Construction Management Advisory Board.

