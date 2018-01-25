LongHorn Steakhouse celebrates opening with lasso cutting

LongHorn Steakhouse has officially opened its first Idaho location in Boise. To celebrate the opening, the restaurant hosted a “lasso cutting” ceremony where one special guest received the inaugural first steak cut.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. All opening-day guests were also invited to participate in the “signing of the menu,” a memento the team will frame and display in-restaurant to commemorate the opening.

The 5,593-square-foot restaurant seats more than 200 guests. As part of its pre-opening training period, the restaurant hosted friends and family events with proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County.