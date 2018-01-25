Quantcast
LongHorn Steakhouse celebrates opening with lasso cutting

January 25, 2018

LongHorn Steakhouse guests and employees cut the lasso to celebrate the opening of the restaurant on Jan. 25. Photo courtesy of LongHorn Steakhouse.

LongHorn Steakhouse has officially opened its first Idaho location in Boise. To celebrate the opening, the restaurant hosted a “lasso cutting” ceremony where one special guest received the inaugural first steak cut.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. All opening-day guests were also invited to participate in the “signing of the menu,” a memento the team will frame and display in-restaurant to commemorate the opening.

The 5,593-square-foot restaurant seats more than 200 guests. As part of its pre-opening training period, the restaurant hosted friends and family events with proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County.

