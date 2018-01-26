Marvin Schulte is department chair at ISU

Marvin K. Schulte has joined Idaho State University as the new chair of the Department of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences in ISU’s College of Pharmacy. Previously, Schulte was a tenured professor and chair of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of the Sciences, Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, a position he held for five years. Prior to his work at University of the Sciences, Schulte spent nine years as an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at University of Alaska, Fairbanks working with biomedical and neuroscience research development programs. He also spent nine years as an assistant and associate professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Schulte holds doctoral and master’s degrees in biochemistry from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis and completed a three-year postdoctoral fellowship at the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in 1996.