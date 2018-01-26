Quantcast
Roundup 1.26.18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 26, 2018 0

Art of Aperture Photography renewed its lease of 306 square feet at 1st Street Marketplace, 1214-1221 First St. S., Suite 102, in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Peña, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction. Cook Security Group Inc. leased 3,900 square feet of industrial space at Rushmore Business Center, 11880 W. President Drive, Suite ...

