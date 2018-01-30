Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Allen Taggart joins University of Idaho Extension

Allen Taggart joins University of Idaho Extension

By: IBR Staff January 30, 2018 0

allen-taggart-copyAllen Taggart joined the University of Idaho Extension, Ada County office as the new extension educator focused on 4-H development.

Taggart holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree from Texas A&M University from the Department of Recreation, Park, and Tourism Sciences, where he studied youth program quality and structuring experiences within Texas 4-H. Taggart first began working with 4-H as a volunteer club leader in Utah while in college. He has been a site coordinator for the Utah County 4-H Mentoring program and has also volunteered extensively with various youth organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo