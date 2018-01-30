Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Bill to reimburse legal costs could raise occupational license fees (access required)

Bill to reimburse legal costs could raise occupational license fees (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 30, 2018 0

Two Idaho senators are working on a bill to reimburse occupational license holders for legal fees if exonerated during an investigation. The move could save those companies money but could end up raising license fees for everyone in that industry. The bill, which doesn’t yet have a name and hasn't yet been submitted to a committee, ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo