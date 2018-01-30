Quantcast
Boise Airport sees record passenger counts in 2017

By: Teya Vitu January 30, 2018 0

Fueled by population growth, larger aircraft and more flights to popular destinations, Boise Airport handled a record 3.51 million passengers in 2017, a 9 percent increase over 2016. The number surpassed the prior 2007 record for most passengers at 3.36 million, the airport reported. The average number of seats available each day increased from 5,669 to ...

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

